Three Bell County residents — two men and one woman — were arrested and charged with burglaries in rural Bell County.
Charles Wayne Noble, 39, of Temple, was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of vehicle burglaries.
Nathaniel Dane Glaser, 31, of Belton, and Dominga Nykol Hernandez, 30, also of Belton, were each arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of burglary of a building, according to Bell County Jail records.
The neighbor who lived next door to 1247 Boxer St. saw people at that address he thought didn’t belong on the property. He thought the people were stealing things off a dead man’s property, according to an arrest affidavit.
Bell County deputies and the neighbor went to the property and found a fence that was locked. Items were leaned against the outside of the fence and inside the fenced area.
The deputies saw two people on the property and got the son of the deceased owner to let them enter the property. They saw the door of a trailer home had been pried open, and two sheds were opened. Things were strewn on the ground. Some items were missing, according to the son.
Hernandez and Glaser said the caller had authorized them to clean up the “junk,” which the victim denied, the affidavit said.
Noble was in a vehicle that turned out to be reported stolen from Waco. Officers on April 19 found the vehicle’s driver was unable to effectively communicate and believed he might be intoxicated after he ran a vehicle into a fence on Jupiter Drive in Temple.
The woman who owned the vehicle said she left the Hyundai Tucson running on April 16 to warm it up to drive, came out and it was gone.
A Salvation Army program director told deputies Noble lived there until January and left a forwarding address on Sleeper Drive in Waco. The investigators talked to a woman who said she lived at that address with Noble, and he was supposed to take the vehicle and property back to the woman. Some of the vehicle owner’s property was found in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The place where Noble lived was less than a mile from where the Hyundai was stolen, according to the affidavit.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield signed the arrest affidavit on April 30.