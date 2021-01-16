A Temple man was arrested by police Friday night in connection with a July 2020 hit-and-run incident that killed a 32-year-old bicyclist.
Anthony David Harris, 35, charged with an accident involving death, was in custody at the Bell County Jail Saturday. His bond was not immediately set, according to online jail records.
Sean Lee Eggleston, a Temple resident who was homeless at times, was struck and killed about 3:15 a.m. on July 5, 2020, while riding his bicycle near the intersection of Birdcreek Drive and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop.
After an investigation, Temple Police said in a news release, it was determined that Harris was driving the vehicle that struck Eggleston. Harris then fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
Harris was arrested without incident Friday night after a warrant was issued, police said.
“Our officers and detectives did great work to bring this case to a close and provide justice for Mr. Eggleston,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a statement. “I hope this will give a sense of closure for his friends and family.”
In July, Eggleston was remembered at a memorial service held at Feed My Sheep, the Temple non-profit agency that aids the homeless.
Family and friends gathered under a small canopy and in the shaded area across Third Street. They heard songs by Bobby Jeffers and Kathy Ylostolo, and words of comfort from the Rev. Michael Lawson, all members of the agency’s leadership team.
Eggleston’s mother, Donna Sochia of New York, and his twin brother, Jason, sat on the front row under the canopy.
“I’m very angry,” Sochia told the Telegram in July before the service, “because someone that would hit my son would just drive away. That’s inexcusable to me. It’s an accident. Once you drive away, it’s no longer an accident.”
She said Sean worked on a submarine during his three years in the U.S. Navy. She said her son was very good with electronics.
Temple Mayor Pro Tem Judy Morales spoke briefly at the summer service.
“It really hurt our heart when we saw this in the paper,” she said. “I’m very touched … at everybody who reached out to Sean. We value you as a person. You are a child of God.”