The Temple woman who allegedly stabbed a man Wednesday morning was dating him, according to Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems.
Mikayla Paige Wofford, 24, of Temple was listed in a Temple Police Department news release as the suspect.
Officers were sent at about 9:47 a.m. to check on a reported stabbing victim in the 500 block of South 29th Street. They found a 47-year-old man who had a stab wound in his chest, Weems said.
The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Wofford was arrested later at the residence and taken to the Bell County Jail. Temple Police Department charged her with aggravated assault-family violence. No bond has been set at this time.