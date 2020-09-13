I’m glad to see you’ve been more honest in your editorials regarding President Donald Trump, however your AP content is so biased that you should put warnings before each article.
The Aug. 19 AP article “Senate says Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat” is so biased as to be worthless.
They need to get their facts correct, such as Konstantin Kilimnik was born in the Ukraine, not Russia. Yes, they were a part of the old Soviet Union, but by saying “Russia,” they’re just trying to perpetuate the Russian narrative put out by the Clinton campaign, mainstream media, Democrat National Committee, and the “Deep State” bureaucratic operatives afraid of losing their power that for years has been given over to them by weak administrations and incompetent houses of Congress.
Secondly, can anyone point to a law forbidding the “sharing” of campaign polling data? Paul Manafort is in prison for lying, supposedly, to the FBI. Of course we all know the FBI doesn’t lie, right?
After Kevin Clinesmith, the top FBI rats are all scrambling to abandon ship. It’s coming out slowly, but the boat’s ribs are cracking daily, and the “USS Never Trump” ship’s spine will soon be broken apart with the truth.
Will the media allow the truth?
Probably not, like the Chinese virus, the media will continue this charade until it’s no longer possible and a majority of citizens are “woke” to the truth that the majority of the media are lying dog faced pony soldiers (thank you Joe Biden, great line).
It’s sad, but soon you’ll have to write your own obituary. Perhaps Don McLean will write a song for us to remember the media, bye bye ...
Tommy Pickens
Belton