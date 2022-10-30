Sarah Kreimeyer’s letter to the editor was heartbreaking! What she and her neighbors tried to do was attempt to be heard by elected officials.
Know that elected officials usually already have minds made up before they have a public hearing. I learned the best way to at least be heard is to … repeat/repeat/repeat.
Many will tell you to let it go, and stop bringing up the past.
If you have a valid point of view and their decision will cause harm, repeat … repeat … repeat … because the love of money is a strong motive to do wrong.
Someone suggested to one of my family members that I must be embarrassed to keep running for office and losing. Nope. … Even though I lose, small incremental changes have happened, and continue to happen in the Village of Salado.
Running for office is often a popularity contest, but my sense of self was honed teaching young teens who would complain about some lesson on day one, and then beg to do it again the next day.
Persistence doesn’t mean you will always win. But if you have a valid point of view, it might nag at an elected official, and eventually get them to either leave office or realize their decisions may cause harm to honest, taxpaying residents?
Don’t be afraid to remind elected officials of the harm they cause.
More taxpayers need to use those precious 3 minutes before council or board meetings. Even if elected members roll their eyes, or pretend (like a teenager) they are not paying attention.
Repeat/Repeat/Repeat!
The adults who are elected will look at you, listen and thank you for your participation in our democracy!
Linda Reynolds
Salado