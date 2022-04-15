The Republican-dominated Texas Legislature, in an effort to stop 0.0004% of voter fraud, managed to disenfranchise at least 13% of Texas mail-in ballots.
In Bell County there were 412 rejected mail-in ballots. All but four military mail-in ballots were rejected. Almost 23,000 ballots across Texas were rejected.
Many had a Texas ID number issued by the DPS that were rejected.
These numbers were not found in the computer. All these voters qualified to vote and received a ballot. They made a minor mistake or omission when they sent their ballot to their county’s election office. Their ballot was rejected and they were disenfranchised.
In Bell County over a thousand applications for ballots were received from the Secretary of State very late. The Secretary of State sent large bundles of applications for ballots to the wrong counties. Our office had to separate Bell County applications out from the bundles and forward the other applications to their correct counties.
One Republican poll judge took 1,500 ballots home the night before the election.
The Bell County Republican chair said that’ll be a learning opportunity. An opportunity for what? How not to secure ballots?
Or how to harvest the most ballots?
You poor Bell County Republican primary candidates. The majority of the rejected ballots were Republican voters. Would these rejected votes have made a difference in your race?
Gary Caraway
Salado