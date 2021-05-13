First off I would like to welcome Maj. Shane Sowell to the Temple area as our new jail administrator. I wish him the best.
Second, I need to ask him if he has ever driven from Temple to Lubbock? I have on countless occasions. My wife and I grew up in Temple but lived in Lubbock since 1975 until we both retired and moved back to Bell County in January 2020.
Having driven between Temple and Lubbock countless times, I need to know what route and what vehicle you have to make this trip in four hours. I have driven it really fast at times with no stops and I am lucky if I make it in under 5¼ hours. Most times it is right at 5½ hours if not longer. I am willing to take the four-hour route if you would let me know which one that is! LOL!
Again, welcome to Temple.
Doug Johnson
Rogers