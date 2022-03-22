After threatening Russia with sanctions if they invaded Ukraine, it only took us 13 days to stop buying their oil and a little longer to close our McDonalds and Starbucks once the invasion started.
Nineteen days after the invasion started President Joe Biden finally moved to revoke Russia’s trade status. Much of Europe is still buying oil from Russia. Germany and Poland are highly dependent on Russia for their energy needs. It is not going to be easy for them to transition to a new source of energy in a timely manner.
Warning Germany about being dependent on Russia for their energy needs was one thing Donald Trump got right. We are going to have to do better than this if we are going to have an impact on Russia.
Putin is willing to see his fellow Russians suffer in order to achieve his objectives, and he wants to see the Ukrainians suffer for not rolling over when the Russian tanks crossed over into Ukraine.
On the other hand, hats off to Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy. They have displayed tremendous courage and resolve in their fight against the Russians. Despite being outnumbered and outgunned the Ukraine soldiers have stood their ground and have fought bravely.
By contrast the Russians have fired indiscriminately on hospitals, schools and civilians. They have endangered all of Europe with a nuclear disaster by shelling nuclear facilities in Ukraine.
God save Ukraine. God save the Ukrainian people and their president.
Ray Olson
Temple