At one time I was somewhat indifferent to the subject of abortion. I didn’t approve, but did not get involved in the discussion opposing it.
Then I became aware of how the procedure is done. This is seldom addressed and I don’t understand why. If more people knew how the procedure is done by tearing the baby apart limb by limb, there would be more condemnation.
We treat our animals more humanely than we do our babies. A veterinarian will inject the animal and it will die within seconds. But the abortionist uses a suction device that rips the baby apart. One video even shows the fetus trying to withdraw from the approaching device. The child has a fully developed nervous system and can feel pain. Just because it cannot scream doesn’t mean he is not experiencing pain. If our society continues to abort babies, at least come up with a method to kill the child before dismembering it.
An informative movie titled Unplanned relates incidents in a Planned Parenthood clinic. The staff is encouraged to counsel for abortion because that is “where we make the money.” One young lady believed that the clinic gave good service until she was assigned to assist with the procedure. She was horrified, quit her job and began her efforts to inform the public.
Please choose to use contraceptives and prevent pregnancy.
Madie Prather
Temple