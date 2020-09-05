Do you want to stay healthy or get healthy? I’m 65 and female. I sit or stand a lot during the day and don’t get out much, especially during the pandemic.
My exercise guru writes about how goals don’t work and how putting in “systems” is more effective. He says, “Compare the goal of exercising 3-4 times a week with a system of being active every day at a level that feels good.”
During the “flattening,” I started riding my bike at sunrise. (Summers are too hot here in central Texas to exercise any other time!) Others were out as well, they were working in their yards, sitting on their porches, getting into their vehicles going to work or out walking alone or with a friend. I smiled and waved “G’morning” to all I saw out and about. That felt good.
Before long, one neighbor smiled and waved back. That felt really good.
Next day, three neighbors waved and said good morning to me before I could even get it out! That felt great!
Yesterday, one’s waving was simultaneous with mine. That made me laugh out loud.
Then, a gentleman I’d waved to on his porch in the past, was out walking downhill and saw me pedaling toward him slowly uphill. He chatted at me before I could get a “G’morning” out. I circled around to complete the chat. That was pure joy!
After these experiences, how motivated am I to ride? Very, I look forward to it. And my heart, well, it’s stronger, both in tone and spirit!
Glenda Webb
Temple