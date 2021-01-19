Temple has been blessed to be called home by many amazing people who have accomplished amazing things. We’ve had authors, astronauts and many, many prominent physicians. The city also is the hometown of the greatest football player of all time.
Charles Edward “Mean Joe” Greene was a standout football player at Temple Dunbar, North Texas State University and with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His abilities and love for the game made him extremely popular, and he transcended race and economic boundaries to become one of America’s most beloved heroes.
Mean Joe was a legend, yet there is only a football field named in his honor in Temple. I think that is a shame. It’s time we shouted to the world, “We’re the home of Mean Joe Greene and we’re proud of it!”
I think honoring this man would bring positive attention to our city. It would be awesome if people passed through town on Mean Joe Greene Parkway, but instead we honor a Missourian named Gen. Bruce.
I realize that probably will not change, but we could certainly honor the man with a park and statue or by renaming a street like was done with 8th Street (now called MLK).
It’s time this idea became a reality.
David Stone
Temple