I would like to address concerns addressed in a letter to the editor regarding the city’s recycling program that was printed in the Telegram in August.
The city of Temple Recycling program is not “hit or miss.” In fact, it is one of the most efficient recycling programs in the region. The city’s “single stream” curbside program makes it easy for each of us to recycle. It starts with the residents to ensure the items that do not belong in the curbside program do not make it into the bins. The Solid Waste drivers do not collect bins that have clear violations, and notices are sent to those residents. Residents occasionally fill recycle bins full of trash, and they are dumped with the trash, rather than the recycling, and go to the landfill. These violations are recorded and if repeated, the bin is removed.
We are responsible for the success of our recycling program. Each item put in your green bin that is not able to be recycled adds additional costs to our recycling system. My hope is that the writer’s assumption is correct, and that our community would be interested in seeing what is happening with the city’s recycling efforts. You can learn more about the city’s recycling program at templetx.gov/recycling.
Last year, the curbside program recycled an average of 399 tons of materials per month. The curbside program is on pace to recycle 422 tons of material per month in 2024.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis
Temple