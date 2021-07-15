One of the internet headlines on Monday read, “Democratic state lawmakers flee Texas.” It should have read, “Democratic state lawmakers fleece Texas.” What a waste of taxpayers’ money to have them supposedly “work” in Austin.
And could we stop referring to “restrictive voting legislation?” By its very nature, most all legislation is restrictive.
Solution: Pass the voting legislation. If Democrats believe their constituents have been harmed, take the matter to court and prove it. In the meantime, they might want to consider returning to the state and doing their job for the party — which, incidentally, would include getting out the vote in their districts.
Bob Cockrum
Temple