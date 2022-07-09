At the Temple City Council meeting May 19, I addressed an issue that the city does not maintain its alleys. Alleys with water, gas, electricity, phone, cable are city property.
There are rules saying items are not allowed to be left outside the containers provided. When brush or any other items are placed there or grass not maintained, the city does not have a department that addresses this. They say they send out letters asking residents to clean up and mow this city property.
It is important in as the Council does not answer, so the public is not informed.
David Rowe
Temple