The indicted attorney general of Texas, Ken Paxton, is suing to declare the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.
If he wins, millions of Texans under the age of 65 will be without health insurance because there is nothing to replace it with.
Sure, you will be able to buy coverage from the major insurance companies.
But without any competition, are you convinced that they will offer you affordable premiums?
If you have a pre-existing condition, good luck finding a policy you can afford. There will be very cheap policies being offered, but just don’t get sick and expect to be covered without going bankrupt.
Health care is the primary cause of bankruptcy in the U.S.
Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer hopes the ACA is repealed and said, “what I wish is we had some idea where we are going if it does succeed.”
Randy Broussard
Belton