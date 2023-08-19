Sunday’s letter concerning the “rewriting” of history was hard to read. The letter equated the work of miners in the 19th and 20th centuries with slavery. He very movingly described the plight of coal workers, starting from when they were children and progressing into old age. This, according to the author, was a form of slavery.
I’d like to remind the author of a few things. Yes, conditions in the mines were appalling, but there the similarities end. Miners were paid for their work — not well, but they were paid. If slaves were paid by an outside employer their owners could keep the money they earned.
Miners married, presumably whomever they chose, and raised their own families. Slaves were not allowed to marry but were often forced to have children to augment the labor force. Miners, sadly, often buried their children, but slaves often saw theirs sold away. Miners could leave their jobs and their communities without being chased down by dogs, whipped and often made lame so they couldn’t run again.
The new trend of pretending slavery was advantageous to the enslaved is disturbing. Equally disturbing is that the Telegram would print such a letter.
The Rev. Glennda Hardin
Temple