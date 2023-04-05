In a letter to the editor published March 31, Mr. Daniel insinuates that I am anti-gun. This is not the case. Like many in our community, I grew up hunting with my dad, received gun safety and hunting education, and have made sure that the same goes for my children.
One of our most recent hunting trips was here in Bell County with my dad and some of our locally elected officials. I have no problem with Belton ISD offering hunter safety to our students.
The article that Mr. Daniel refers to was taken from a post I wrote 6 years ago. I never titled the article “Bell County should take cues from McLennan County.” The Waco paper gave the op-ed that title without asking me. He also says that I “failed to provide sound information about machine guns” to my children.
One Saturday morning a few years ago, protesters armed with AR-15’s stood along Main Street in Belton. When my 6-year-old son called the assault rifles “machine guns,” I knew that the more important question was, “why were adults — armed with the same rifles used in school shootings — standing before children and crowds of people?”
Regarding the question about what policies I will support as Belton ISD trustee, my highest priority is the safety of our children in order that they might achieve academic success. For those interested in learning more about my priorities and views on school policies, please learn more at ruckerpreston.org.
Rucker Preston
Belton