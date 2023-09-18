Susan Estrich from Creators Syndicate wrote a column which The Telegram printed Saturday. The title was how is Biden “too old” when Trump’s only three years younger.
She asked if it’s because of an occasional stutter or a trip on stage. Joe’s stutter goes far beyond a stutter. She says that Joe brings experience and maturity. Maybe not too many years ago that would have been true but not today. Look at what he did in Afghanistan (we aren’t forgetting). Even more recent is the Maui fire. How long did it take him to acknowledge and visit Hawaii. He’s on vacation more than he’s at the White House.
How many times has he been interviewed by the press? Democrats won’t let him be interviewed because he would totally screw it up. Joe is starving us with high prices for food, gas housing, utilities, and the list goes on.
I for one and ready for President Trump to return to the White House to sort out the mess our country is in. The citizens of America deserve better than Joe Biden.
Lois Bland
Temple