Patricia Benoit’s excellent Telegram article concerning rattlesnakes in Bell County reminded me of a related occurrence.
In January of 1938, the county commissioners were concerned about the rattlesnake problem in the county. Like standing bounties for wolf, cat and coyote scalps, the court set aside $100 for a bounty on rattlesnakes at 20 cents each, the rattles to be presented to the county clerk. The program was immediately successful, and an additional $100 was set aside at the end of April.
Each month the commissioners continued to set aside more funds for the snake bounty until terminating the program in March of 1939. But the snakes had not been eliminated and the program was reestablished in February, 1940, a fund of $500 being set aside, the bounty still 20 cents per snake.
Perhaps suspecting that rattles were being recycled by claimants, the commissioners in February, 1941, again approved a 20-cent bounty, but required that the rattles presented to the clerk must have one inch of flesh attached. In the following July, the program was again terminated. According to the court’s minutes, the bounty was renewed in January, 1942, but there is no mention of it afterwards.
Needless to say, the snake population in Bell County had not been remedied and the bounty was apparently not viewed as effective.
Rick Miller
Belton