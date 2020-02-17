I recently was selected for jury duty and was directed to report to Judge Jack Jones at the Bell County Justice Complex. This was my first visit to the justice complex and was impressed to find such a professional and sparkling clean facility.
Since it was my first time to serve as a juror, I was a little anxious until Judge Jones warmly welcomed us to his courtroom and thanked us for performing an important service for the county. Judge Jones put us to ease by politely explaining courtroom procedures.
It was our duty to be fair and impartial and decisions must be made without prejudice. After all witnesses were heard and evidence was presented, we were to deliberate the case and return the verdict based solely on the evidence presented by both parties.
Our bailiff very professional, courteous and helpful while performing his duties.
I was wondering if 12 very different jurors could return a verdict on our complicated case. Our discussions were lively, but polite and after three days we eventually concluded our duty.
Prior to Judge Jones dismissing us, he sincerely thanked us again for our service and reminded us that the justice complex was ours to visit anytime. He also gave an illuminating description of our divinely inspired founders creating our judicial system: A system designed to provide equal and fair justice.
I was inspired by the judge and left the courtroom with a sense of accomplishment knowing that I participated in a fair trial.
Michael Rodriguez
Temple