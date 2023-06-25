Well, I guess Hunter Biden must feel relieved. Daddy is proud of him.
Hunter admitted that he was sorry for holding back his tax payments on over a million dollars of gain each year for two years. He was also sorry for having a gun in his possession illegally while under the influence of mind-altering drugs.
To compensate the American judicial system and make amends, Hunter agreed to pay $25,000 and be a good boy on parole for the next 24 months. Meanwhile, other bad boys are sentenced to 3 or more years in confinement for lesser infractions of the U.S. Tax Code.
Of course, we all know that favoritism does not play a part in any of this. It’s just the way it is. (Thank you, Daddy)
David F. Barrows
Temple