Can we keep our Republic? If the Democrats have their way, we will not.
The secular progressive movement within the radical liberal Democratic Party rejects the God of the Bible, His Word, distorts His design of marriage between a man and a woman.
They slaughter His children, blasphemy His name, remove Him from their agenda, promote Satan’s lies while rejecting the Truth of God. They condemn the church who follows the Word, not the world. By pushing their ideology, they are creating anarchy, strife, division, deliberately disrupting the order of this nation.
Nancy Pelosi said the political climate will not settle down until they regain control. These bullies deliberately create a destructive environment attempting to bring down Trump and America.
History reflects Democrats supported slavery, were behind the KKK and the Jim Crow Law. They are behind the professionally paid protestors, politicians and prosecutors financially fueled by George Soros and his Marxist One World Order as the left-wing revolution is intent on destroying the American Revolution; erasing America statue by statue.
Out with the old … in with the New Socialist America is the agenda of the Democrats where we the people surrender our money, our liberties, our freedom to government. Standing in their way is the church and Donald Trump, who are fighting for the survival of America as she was founded. To destroy the authority that causes chaos, pray continually for God to lead us in the battle against those intent on destroying our God-given Republic. God’s children cried out and God Heard! Psalm 50:15.
Sandy Killough
Rogers