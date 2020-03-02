The Davos crowd, including President Donald Trump, voted for an initiative to plant a trillion trees to combat global warming.
Aside from the global warming hoax, here are the numbers. At 150 trees per acre this calculates out at land measuring 3,200 by 3,200 miles or 10.3 million square miles. America has 3.8 million square miles of which 1.2 are already forest. The planet has 15.5 million square miles of forest. Increased carbon dioxide is making forests spread like crazy.
Where are all these extra forests going to be planted? Deserts, swamps, prairies, mountains, tundra and ice caps won’t support forests. Who owns this land to be forested with a trillion new trees? What a crock.
The same people who invented the Russian hoax, the Ukraine hoax, and the impeachment hoax are the same ones pushing the global warming/climate change hoax. God bless President Trump.
Peter Jessup
Belton