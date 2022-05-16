To the delight of some and horror of others, property values and rents in Bell County are skyrocketing. A double-digit increase in the year-over-year real estate valuation of Bell County properties was announced.
A likewise big spike in property rents has hit our market as well. For lucky homeowners and multi-family dwelling holders, this can be a blessing akin to winning the lottery. But for many who seek to buy homes or just to rent to have a roof over their heads, this is far from good news.
Renters must overnight come up with large amounts of additional money whether they are long-time renters or new ones. The Temple and Belton areas in particular are turning into Austin itself, for better or worse. Bell County already serves as a bedroom community for those who must commute to Austin due to sky-high prices there. In Travis County, median home values rocketed up a stunning 50% since last year.
Again, it’s great if you’ve already got your dwelling but a mountainous climb or an outright slammed-shut door for many others.
Property owners will tell you their costs are going up too, and this is certainly true. But those same costs are also going up for all those seek to buy or rent.
Having a roof over your head in Texas and in all of America is quickly turning from a basic necessity into a luxury just for the very fortunate. This is not sustainable either from a financial or a basic human perspective.
They say that everything’s bigger in Texas. Well, when you look at your next tax bill or next month’s rent, you’ll know that’s never been more true.
Don Cillo
Temple