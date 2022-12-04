It is always difficult to admit you have been wrong, however it is also said that confession is good for the soul. I was wrong.
A while ago while considering the requirements to be the president of the USA, I considered that perhaps the job was just much for one man. The constitutional requirement is for the individual to be natural born and 35 years old, but shouldn’t there be more? How about experience in governing, wisdom, morals, honesty, and even perhaps health.
Well, I was wrong. The constitutional requirement is enough. Never mind any other attributes. The present occupant of the job has proven, without a doubt, that anyone can do it.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolute examples that the job requires neither experience in governing, wisdom, morals, honesty, or health.
Isn’t it time that you, the voter, realize that you are not voting for an individual, but a political party? Free thinkers are not welcome in the Democratic Party, they are barely tolerated in the Republican Party.
If you are looking to me for the answer, then my advice is education. My hope in writing this letter is that the reader will stop and think his way through when choosing a political party to follow.
James D. Fox
Temple