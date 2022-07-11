I would like to keep my guns. Most of the people who own guns have never done anything to harm anyone.
However, there are a few crazies out there ruining it for everyone. Something has to be done to stop the senseless killings in this country, especially the murder of innocent children. The targeting of people based on race, religion or national origin is insane. We are “one nation under God.” Our commonalities are greater than our differences.
I believe most Americans would be willing to suffer some inconvenience in order to make this country safer for everyone. One thing that would cut down on mass shootings is to raise the age requirement to purchase a gun to 21.
The majority of school shootings have been conducted by individuals under the age of 21. Both the Buffalo shooter and the Uvalde shooter were under 21. That’s 31 lives that could have been saved. An exception could be made for active duty military and full-time police officers.
Another means of reducing mass shootings would be to require a background check for individuals purchasing weapons. This background check should focus on the mental health of the individual. It should try to identify individuals that are mentally unstable or who have an inordinate amount of anger or hate.
Finally, we need to educate the public to spot the signs that a person might be a potential shooter and encourage them to contact the authorities. The authorities need to have the necessary tools to take action. There were red flags in both the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings.
Ray Olson
Temple