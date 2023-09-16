The twice impeached, four times indicted Donald Trump remains exactly where he wants to be — at the center of attention.
Trump is the radical authoritarian throwing Molotov cocktails to his crowd. The pathological liar does not just state propaganda but intently draws attention to it. He does not just twist information but glories in the deceit. His frustration, born of his stupidity, his incompetence and inability to advance in a political system that once favored rationality and competence but now is everything but rational and competent. He wants a one-party country by promoting conspiracies and the uglier it becomes the more fear he inspires and the more power he will have.
We have posters and flags demanding fealty to Trump. We have the neo-Nazis marching with their torches, promoting culture wars and causing violence in support of the “Big Lie.”
Trump has created a false reality promoting his “Big Lie” through his rabid speeches and social media and thereby causing polarization of the voters.
The Republican Party once stood for small government, local control, integrity and the rule of law. Now that party of Trump is doing all that it can to destroy all of these values. They have no policy — just ideology. As the saying goes, Character is Destiny — that our destiny is determined by our own character. Let’s hope we can prevail.
Richard Broussard
Belton