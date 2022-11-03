Monday’s Telegram published an Associated Press story, “Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits.”
What is it the AP doesn’t understand about illegal aliens, who break the law as soon as they illegally enter the United States of America?
Our federal government spends billions annually maintaining the integrity of borders in Europe and South Korea with U.S. military personnel. More so now with the Ukraine debacle.
And yet, our southern border is not secure and open to an invasion of illegal aliens from countries globally.
Perhaps the Nov. 8 election will reflect a different Congress in January 2023. And perhaps that Congress will do something about the Biden administration open borders policy.
Gene Deutscher
Temple