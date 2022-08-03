Sen. John Cornyn’s reception at the GOP convention in Houston was — and yet wasn’t — a surprise.
The booing and hissing by delegates doubtless occurred because the senior senator from Texas had agreed to work on a bipartisan panel of legislators to see if they could come up with some minor, middle-of-the-road tinkering with the gun laws in hopes of reducing the gun violence in this country.
The hope was to prevent any more of the carnage like that which took place in Uvalde, El Paso, Sandy Hook, Parkland and the list goes on. I understand that some of the suggestions made by the panel included some age limits and making sure a potential gun owner is mentally sound.
These recommendations have been signed into law by President Biden. If the GOP convention representatives objected to these modest, commonsense alterations which have just become law, then God help us.
Ben Liles
Salado