In response to J.L. Trahan’s letter of Oct. 8, Donald Trump was not President when he said of John McCain, “He’s not a hero, because he was shot down and captured.” Probably not the best comment.
However, McCain, long before Trump was a presidential candidate, had very derogatory things to say about Trump the citizen. Similar to Kamala Harris, when bashing Biden before she was his running mate, said “It was just a debate!”
As for the accusations that Trump called soldiers “suckers and losers,” it is simply not true, but instead a fabrication of the media that is so determined to see Trump fail. Just look at this newspaper. In the almost four years that Trump has been in office this paper has printed not one positive article or comment about this president.
I don’t know if it’s laziness, lack of human resources, or that it is just another cog of the left wing media. Those who read and believe these daily articles via The Associated Press, Washington Post and sometimes New York Times, don’t even realize how partisan most news outlets really are. Anyone who depends on today’s media for truth and information are depriving themselves, and they should make the effort to find facts, and make their decisions based on truth.
Different opinions have always been a cornerstone of this country and create healthy debate. However, opinion without true facts are destroying the integrity of what America is based on. So many otherwise intelligent people are quick to parrot, and or believe what they read or hear. Accepting propaganda without seeking knowledge of the truth will be the downfall of this country. Integrity of media is lost.
Sarah Kreimeyer
Temple