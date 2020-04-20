In Jacob Sanchez’s sketchy “Handcuffed” article (Telegram March 14), I find it disgusting that during a time of concern over a world-wide and national pandemic, Belton’s City Council members again salivate over money and seek how they can take it from the taxpayers.
The arrogance was blatant as Belton’s Council members grumbled and mocked our elected state officials’ work and the law. They reminded me of those in Washington who speak ill of our president and sought to overturn election results.
Mind you, Belton’s council members who scornfully teased and laughed in a contemptuous manner towards our state law and officials are members of the First Baptist Church and minister to others. Go figure!
I now deem them Belton’s Squad. N.Y.’s 14th District has AOC leading their Squad, and from Sanchez’s article, looks as if Belton’s Squad leader is Councilman Craig Pearson.
Belton’s Squad knows more than Austin and local taxpayers. The Pomp!
Instead of trying to overturn decisions that were put in place by officials, put into office by voters, Belton’s religious Council members should blow the dust off of their Bibles and study up on Romans 13:1,3 which instructs, “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities ...”
The next time they meet to grumble and complain they should also remember Philippians 2:14.
The only good news in the article was Mayor Marion Grayson, a career Council member, is finally leaving.
Joe Trevino Jr.
Belton