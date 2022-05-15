These are dark days brought on by worship of personal freedom, pleasure and individuality rather than justice, virtue, and dignity. When everyone begins to do what is right in their own eyes, we become distant to believing in a common thread of an enduring social group. Divisiveness is tearing apart the socio-economic fabric of our society.
The debate over abortion is a prime example. Many responsible choices are readily available to prevent conception. Abstinence is the expected standard for all school-age children; yet one wonders how widely it continues to be taught effectively in our homes.
Still, there is widespread availability of contraceptive methods, and many require no prescription. Just two types of contraception protect against STDs, but all methods are easily discovered through inquiries made so simple to us today.
Abortion is the taking of a human life. A fetus’ inherent constitutionally protected right is the right to be born. Honestly, can we continue to put the claims of the right to governance over one’s own body, with respect to reproduction, over the heart-beating life of an unborn baby? Our moral obligation is to live a high standard, doing the right thing. Simply, we cannot become a godless culture in need of being called back to a greater responsibility.
