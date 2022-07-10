Two women at a local establishment included the younger “going off” on property taxes, our local appraisal district and the process that produced our last round of absolutely insane appraisal values. She and her husband apparently bought a house recently. She told her mother they couldn’t afford to keep the house because property taxes would probably double within five years. She hoped her mother didn’t leave this world anytime soon because she and her husband would have sell “the old homeplace” because there was no way they could pay property taxes on both houses.
Her mom said she didn’t have to worry because her taxes were frozen for several years. I would like to inform other seniors who might be mistaken about how property taxes work. When you reach 65, your property taxes are not frozen. Only the amount you pay each year is frozen. Your taxes continue to rise yearly with the constantly increasing appraisal values.
I asked the appraisal district what taxes would be on my place without any exemption. They bluntly said they couldn’t give property tax “estimates.” I guess my kids will just have to wait and see if they can afford to keep the house I built and the property I worked on for a third of my life when they inherit it.
Ad valorem taxes are a part of the overall plan in the communist manifesto to eliminate private property ownership. Property taxes are one of the most insidious forms of government funding and it gets worse every year. Our local and state governments are blessed with a blind citizenry and apathetic voters who have convinced themselves they have no power to change this travesty.
Michael L. Moore
Moody