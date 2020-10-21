While the world struggles against a microbial and deadly menace, nature itself is under assault from threats coming in the other direction — the deliberate and steady overthrow by the Trump administration of environmental regulations, some in place for decades.
President Donald Trump’s relentless attack on sane and enlightened environmental policy tramples years of intense work among environmental groups, U.S. industry and politicians of every stripe.
Trump’s campaign to undo bipartisan accomplishments achieved over more than half a century draws little attention. President Richard Nixon, who detailed elaborate plans for addressing environmental threats, established the Environmental Protection Agency by executive order in 1970. The agency went on to pass the Clean Air Act.
Last December, the New York Times published a detailed list of 95 environmental rules either rolled back or in the process of being rolled back.
More recently, the EPA has targeted Obama-era regulations limiting mercury emissions from coal-fired utilities. Releases of mercury, a toxin that causes brain damage and can be transmitted in food and fish contaminated by its release into the atmosphere, have been reduced by 85 percent in the past decade, according to environmental groups.
Also, in reversing rules on emissions from autos and light trucks, and Obama-era initiative are centerpieces of Trump’s vanity project to eliminate the previous administration’s progress.
It would have been difficult for the average citizen 50 years ago to imagine how much progress a country could make addressing environmental threats, not how quickly and thoroughly that progress itself could be undone.
William B. Berning
Temple