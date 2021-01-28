Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. John Carter are patriots and heroes for their courage in standing up against the faces of evil.
This election was ripped from the hands of the people by political piranhas feeding from the deep cesspool of political corruption. We need a people’s MAGA Party that follows two critical components — religion and morality, where the people govern themselves as the Founders intended. God judges nations and America has lost its moral compass.
Our hands are covered with innocent blood, we are pursuing a material world believing God wants us to be stewards of our possessions when God wants us to be feeders of His sheep. We think prayer is all we need to do for God to bless us but without repentance there is no salvation and prayers are not heard (Isaiah 1:15, Proverbs 28:9).
Instead of looking to the Word as our comforter … pursuing the will of God, we look to the world … pursuing our will. We see evil taking control and we do nothing but criticize those who stand up against it.
Revelation 21:7-8 says, “He who overcomes will inherit all this, and I will be his God and he will be my son. But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars, their place will be in the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.” Darkness is here … the Glory of God gives us light, the Lamb is the lamp, without God we will forever be lost in darkness.
Sandy Killough
Rogers