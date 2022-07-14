The next meeting of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Temple City Council Chambers.
They will be deciding whether or not to recommend that the City Council spend $112,000 (hard earned taxpayer dollars) to enter into a contract with Nova Collective, a radical liberal consulting firm with the alleged purpose of surveying Temple city employees. A brief look at Nova Collective website, mission statement and Facebook page will reveal that they do not reflect the character and values of the vast majority of Temple residents.
Furthermore, the DEI Commission by its very structure defies its name. It excludes certain segments of our population (i.e., white heterosexual males) while including those it deems worthy to include. It is not diverse, equitable or inclusive. Sadly, it divides us even more and fails to bring about the unity that all rational people desire.
For the good of the community, the City Council and the good citizens who have volunteered their time to serve on the DEI Commission need to drop the politically correct name, develop a worthwhile mission statement, and focus on bringing the people of Temple together to solve problems, to encourage greater participation in the life of our city, and to train the next generation of leaders.
In closing, the preposterous idea of the city hiring a divisive consulting firm such as Nova Collective should be soundly rejected. Your City Council needs to hear from you.
Nell Brindley
Temple