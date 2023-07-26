The William Luepnitz letter is contradictory.
For one, Hitler is tossed in, but it is the Moms for Liberty who recently quoted Hitler. They then panicked and said they shouldn’t have. They are designated as an extremist group, as they censor black history, etc. They quoted Hitler, who banned books.
Also, Germany has no “heritage” statues of Hitler, who was part of their recent history. Here, the divisive Confederate flag on Bell County property and the bigotry of the so-called “heritage” statue stand, and the commissioners keep, since the distant past.
It was erected in 1916 by the Daughters of the Confederacy during the crest of the second wave of the Klan in 1915, who the Daughters profusely praised. The first wave of the KKK was founded by the Confederate vet, who knew he was committing treason in order to maintain slavery, not as the letter writer said to “stand against slavery.”
Luepnitz seeks to change history, as the Daughters did in textbooks for Southern students for decades. The actual history of the Confederate vet and of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (designated as white supremacist) is clear today. Anyone can see, for example, the float of the Klan in the Fourth of July parade in Belton on page 51 of the Story of Bell County, by the Bell County Historical Commission.
Chuck Nissley
Temple