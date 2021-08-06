I want to be clear that I am speaking only for myself in response to Craig Hargrove’s letter of Aug. 1.
That said, let me begin by asking, “How dare you?” Doctors, nurses, techs and aides, janitorial staff, food services, respiratory therapists and everyone on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19 put ourselves and our families at risk every time we show up for work. Regardless of whether people are speaking out of misguided ignorance or selfish malice, spreading delusions and misinformation about public health measures doesn’t just make health care more dangerous. It exacerbates the danger to everyone in our community.
It is reckless mendacity to characterize a safe, effective, well-proven vaccine as “experimental” while pushing thoroughly discredited off-label medications despite mountains of data proving they don’t help (at best) and are actively dangerous (at worst.) Nutrition is great, but vitamin C pills and broccoli do not disable the proteins that viruses use to enter your cells. That’s just not how it works.
Every new study, approach, and intervention is the subject of tireless scrutiny and intense debate by virologists, epidemiologists, public health scientists and experts who have spent their entire careers in the service of one goal: protecting you and your family from communicable disease.
Keep COVID misinformation with the flat earth and holocaust denial conspiracies where it belongs. Real heroes are working to protect the community with practices based on information that doesn’t come from pillow salesmen and Facebook posts.
Finally, please: get your shots.
Rob Patton
Temple
Editor’s note: The shots for COVID-19 have only received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.