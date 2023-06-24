I read the smoke blown by both state Reps. Hugh Shine and Brad Buckley regarding the continued political assassination of Attorney General Ken Paxton in the May 31 edition of the Temple Daily Telegram. Shine, in particular, talks about character and integrity. I ask Hugh, where is yours?
The political assassination attempts of the duly elected AG by the voting citizenry of Texas are well documented. The same accusations you cited in your impeachment vote were previously presented to the voters of Texas. Paxton had primary opponents. They lost. One was a Bush political opportunist. And Paxton won hands down in the general election.
You will face primary opposition, Rep. Shine. You are a far cry from the conservative you profess to be. Conservative Texans have had enough of your political dishonesty.
Gene Deutscher
Temple