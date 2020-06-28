God knew that men were not angels. He knew that they needed guidance in order for them to do things decently and in order so He gave them government patterned after how affairs are handled.
Men prayed that things should be done on Earth as they are in heaven. In heaven there is the trinity. On earth there are three branches of federal government. In heaven there is a lawgiver. In the U.S. there is Congress. In heaven there is a judge. In America there is the Supreme Court.
The three branches of government are supposed to serve as check and balance to see that all issues are handled in order. The Supreme Court has the responsibility to see that all laws enacted by the Congress are Constitutional. If not, it is not up to the court to second guess what the Congress meant when it made the law.
In the case of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Congress agreed that the word sex as used in the legislation agreed with the interpretation of science, the medical community and the Bible to mean male and female. The court took it upon itself to legislate by stating that the word sex includes something not in the makeup of the normal human. The human race as created by God is limited to male and female.
I urge all readers of this newspaper who agree with this letter to contact their two senators to make this issue known in Congress and to see that it is pursued until settled by the federal government.
Amos E. Martinez
Temple