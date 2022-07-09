Recently I heard a statement on TV by a concerned speaker, “Too many of our young people are dying from gunshots.”
My immediate thought (probably influenced by 84 years of life as an American) was “Too many of our parents and fellow citizens are neglecting their responsibilities to our children and young people who need to be taught appropriate use and protection of weapons.”
It probably would be wise to require would-be buyers to view such a film as well as obtain knowledge of their mental health before they could purchase such weapons. Providing information on the proper care and use of weapons would help.
It is important to provide more care for people with mental disorders when considering whether they should have access to a weapon and deciding whether they should need constant supervision.
Jim Clemons
Belton