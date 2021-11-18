The Republican Party believes only it has a legitimate claim to power, a right only ever taken away when the wrong people vote or when too many people vote.
Because of their outright panic, they are trying to “fix” a fake problem. Since 2015, the year that AG Ken Paxton was indicted for securities fraud (also under FBI investigation) there have been less than 200 state-filed complaints of voter fraud — out of tens of millions of votes cast in Texas.
So 0.000000667% does not constitute massive fraud. Paxton’s office spent thousands of hours, at a cost of your dollars, chasing this “rampant” voter fraud to find 16 cases of “false addresses” in 2020. None of these cases went to jail.
Gov. Greg Abbott, Paxton, and the Republicans in the state legislature have yet to provide any proof of massive voter fraud.
Paxton is now the face of Trumpism, whereby he crows about the rule of law and criminality of his enemies while skirting the laws for himself. In spite of economic crises, pandemics, scandals and incompetence, they have convinced you that non-white- not-Republicans are stealing elections from you through the false flag of voter fraud.
Randy Broussard
Belton