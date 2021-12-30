The TISD administration’s brushing aside of the Hispanic and black community exemplifies the need to teach about systemic racism more. The administration took sides recently in deciding to reflect “conservative values,” which is code for the white community since on race and related matters Hispanic/black communities view the opposite of whites.
Additionally, those age 18 to 29, the closest demographic to district students, mostly classify themselves liberal and want: more school funding, curtailment of global warming, more equity, diversity and multiculturalism. TISD students are almost half nonwhite already. Texas students are 73% nonwhite.
Older white voters admit the schools’ kids are not theirs, and vote against school bonds. They erect more obstacles to Hispanics and blacks voting, given whites’ anxieties about dying off.
Recent front pages report on current racism in military academies, increasing racial discrimination in redistricting, and statewide censoring of black and Hispanic authors in schoolwork (including books on MLK). Headlines report on rampant racial discrimination in renting. Unemployment rates of blacks are still twice that of whites, since 1960. Medical journals cite racism in medical schools and health care.
TISD administrators, do something forthright: in the schoolbooks of all courses (a study analyzes current racism in math and elsewhere as well) eliminate the ongoing, injurious stereotypes of Hispanics and blacks since the days of the courthouse Confederate statue, instead of caving to whites.
Jose Martinez
Temple