I would like to ask the editors of this paper to remove George Will from the pages of the Temple Daily Telegram. He has in the past pretended to be a Republican, but what is his hope for the future of this country? In his July 6 column he writes, “Next year, President Joe Biden and a Democratic-controlled Congress should …”
That’s his wish for our country? A president that can’t put two sentences together without losing his train of thought and a socialist Congress that would help him pack the Supreme Court so they can shred the constitution.
The one thing George Will is good at is inserting a word or two in his editorial that sends everyone looking in their dictionary for their meaning or asking Siri.
God help us if Trump were to lose this election. It would be the last election in this country.
Don McCrea
Temple