So, do I have this right? Our city officials aren’t smart or sensitive enough to recognize whether or not people are being treated fairly and justly?
An outside agency will be able to detect injustice and inequity that is otherwise invisible to city leadership that works side by side on a daily basis with its own employees?
Frankly, I find that rather stunning. I would think a healthy moral compass should suffice. If indeed our city officials are incapable of recognizing and rectifying injustice without remedial assistance, then perhaps our city officials should consider alternative employment that doesn’t require such moral and ethical judgments.
Joe Fowler
Temple