Nova Collective says we are scared. That’s wrong, we are “awake” not scared!
The city of Temple’s DEI program needs a reset or delete button. Here’s a solution. The city has a HR Department. The HR Department has already gotten many federal, state and city laws and rules to enforce DEI concerns. Make them do their job!
If the city needs a DEI Program rename it Decency, Excellence and Integrity and put it under the HR Department. It should not be a separate “hidden” group within a group with a not-so-diverse advisory committee. The spotlight is now on the City Council, school board and county commissioners. We are not scared, we are awake.
Durwin Speidel
Temple