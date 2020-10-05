I for one am disappointed in the people of Bell County who want to relocate and rename the Confederate statue and park. Our history tells us that after the Civil War the Congress approved money to find, relocate and bury the Union soldiers, but not the Confederate soldiers.
In 1906 the Congress approved money to relocate and bury the Confederate soldiers. But due to the time lapse, most of the information on the Confederate soldiers was lost, most of those who were identified and relocated for burial came from information obtained from the notes of Union commanders who were ordered at the beginning of the war to keep records of the Union soldiers killed in action. Those notes in many cases ID the Confederate soldiers if possible. Many records kept by Confederate commanders of soldiers killed in action were lost if the commanders died.
By 1906 there was not many of the Confederate soldiers ID’d and relocated for burial.
Enter the Daughters of Confederacy who began collecting money and paying for the identifying, relocating and burial of the Confederate soldiers. Soldiers could not be identified brought statues in their memory.
Have we become so unforgiving of what happened back then? It is nothing more than political correctness run amuck. Many have no family members even in the Civil War. Let the work of the Daughters of the Confederacy stand; remember that statue is the gravestone of someone’s soldier lost in name and body in the Civil War.
Charles F. Ashby
Temple