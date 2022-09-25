Regarding Gary Adams’s letter on Sept 18: who are you to judge any person’s choice on what they do with their own body or how much trauma someone has been through at whatever age they may be.
Unless you have a uterus, you have no say, period. They have every right to protest their choices being arbitrarily made for them.
No disrespect but you need to butt out, Boomer. And in the case of the young lesbian — rapists don’t care about sexual orientation, in case you hadn’t heard. Shut up and sit down!
Heather Lewis
Temple