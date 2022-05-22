Abortion is an evil and violent act of taking an innocent life. Barbaric cultures of the past sacrificed their babies to their gods. Today selfishness and convenience are the gods our culture sacrifices babies to.
Featured on the front page of the May 12 Telegram was a story about a child being born and surviving after only 21 weeks in his mother’s womb. For decades now, since Roe v. Wade was enacted, science has been pushing back the time in which these children become viable.
We hear much talk about racial disparity these days, and recent data cited from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that abortion rates for black babies are nearly four times greater than for white babies. Now that is sad and true disparity!
If Row v. Wade is indeed overturned, it will save countless lives and put the issue back to voters in each state to decide through their elected representatives rather than votes of just five Supreme Court justices. These children will have the chance to live productive lives and be the source of businesses and inventions! The mother in the article hopes her son will become a doctor; he just well might.
Remember Dred Scott v. Sanford, remember Plessy v. Ferguson? Roe v. Wade needs to join this list, albeit 62 million aborted babies later!
Jackie Lanig
Little River-Academy