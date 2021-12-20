Here’s how to tell the difference between inflation and “supply and demand” price increases. Inflation causes the price of everything to rise at once, like now.
Supply and demand prices only rise for individual items in short supply.
Only governments can cause inflation. They do this by devaluing the currency by printing too much money. More money chasing a normal supply of goods forces all prices to rise, including stock market prices during our current recession. The rising prices of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil are a combination of both phenomena.
Oil is in great demand because the government has curtailed much oil production while printing an incomprehensible amount of money. Gross Domestic Product still looks good because government spending with printed money is a factor included in calculating GDP.
Peter Jessup
Belton